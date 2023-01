New Suit - Environmental

Polsinelli filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court targeting Blankenship Construction and other defendants for allegedly violating the Illinois Wrongful Tree Cutting Act. The suit was filed on behalf of Joseph Lucas, who accuses the defendants of entering and altering his 14.7-acre property without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00056, Lucas v. Blankenship Construction Co. et al.

Real Estate

January 10, 2023, 8:05 PM