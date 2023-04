Removed To Federal Court

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin removed an insurance class action against Amica Mutual Insurance on Monday to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith; Schmidt Kramer P.C.; and other plaintiff firms on behalf of policyholders claiming wrongful denial of 'stacked' motorist coverage on multiple vehicles. The case is 2:23-cv-01462, Lucas v. Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 17, 2023, 3:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Wellington S. Lucas

defendants

Amica Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute