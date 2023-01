News From Law.com

Jason Bonikowske, a lawyer who spent 16 years in the sports entertainment industry, has joined Lucas Oil Products as general counsel. Bonikowske replaces Heather Cameron, who was general counsel at Lucas for only one year. She left in October for Cincinnati-based technology services company CBTS, where she is vice president and general counsel.

January 25, 2023, 2:32 PM