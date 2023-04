New Suit - Employment Class Action

Johnson Controls was hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lipsky Lowe on behalf of a class of steamfitters and plumbers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02825, Lubinski et al. v. Johnson Controls Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 04, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Santiago

David Lubinski

Diego D. Dias

Michael A. Cornale

Ryan R. Kenny

Sean Morelli

Plaintiffs

Lipsky Lowe LLP

defendants

Johnson Controls, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations