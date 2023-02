New Suit - Employment

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was sued Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Carla D. Aikens PC on behalf of Michael Lubin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10358, Lubin v. FCA US, LLC.

Automotive

February 10, 2023, 5:51 AM