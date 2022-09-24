New Suit - Securities

Embark Trucks, an autonomous trucking company, and other defendants were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by The Brown Law Firm, pertains to the company's 2021 merger with a blank check company and contends that Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II overpaid to acquire Embark Trucks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05455, Luberisse v. Robertson et al.

AI & Automation

September 24, 2022, 9:08 PM