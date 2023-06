New Suit

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Dana Lubensky. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02332, Lubensky v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 4:38 AM

