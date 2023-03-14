New Suit - Contract

The city of Lubbock, Texas, filed a contract suit against wind energy producer Elk City II Wind LLC on Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by McAfee & Taft and Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann, seeks to void the parties' 2012 Power Purchase Agreement on the grounds that transmission constraints and other issues have frustrated the purpose of the contract and made performance impossible. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00232, City of Lubbock, Texas v. Elk City II Wind LLC.

Government

March 14, 2023, 4:29 PM