Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court seeking declaratory judgment regarding underlying copyright and trademark infringement claims. The suit arises from defendant Willpower Institute USA's prior authorization to make audio recordings of meditation teachings by Luangphor Viriyang Sirintharo. The suit, brought on behalf of the Luangphor Viriyang Sirintharo Foundation, seeks a declaration that the defendant is not the owner of the audio recordings and their related trademark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02812, Luangphor Viriyang Sirintharo Foundation v. Willpower Institute U.S.A., Inc.

July 31, 2023, 6:28 PM

Luangphor Viriyang Sirintharo Foundation

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry

Willpower Institute U.S.A., Inc.

