Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Eversheds Sutherland on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against MetLife to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed by attorney Wendell C. Robinson on behalf of Wenkui Lu and Wen Ya Lu. The case is 1:22-cv-02394, Lu et al. v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 5:04 PM