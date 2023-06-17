Who Got The Work

Naiara Toker of Willkie Farr & Gallagher has entered an appearance for blockchain startup Enigma MPC in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 3 in California Northern District Court by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on behalf of Bin Lu, who purchased Enigma cryptocurrency tokens worth approximately $1.4 million in 2017. The complaint contends that the defendants abandoned the Enigma cryptocurrency platform after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission instituted cease-and-desist proceedings in 2020, leaving Lu and other consumers stranded with worthless Enigma tokens. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler, is 3:23-cv-02152, Lu v. Enigma Mpc, Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

June 17, 2023, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Bin Lu

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Can Kisagun

Enigma Mpc, Inc.

Guy Zyskind

defendant counsels

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct