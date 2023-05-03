New Suit - Securities

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough sued blockchain startup Enigma MPC and its founders Can Kisagun and Guy Zyskind on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of Bin Lu, who purchased Enigma cryptocurrency tokens worth approximately $1.4 million in 2017. The complaint contends that the defendants abandoned the Enigma cryptocurrency platform after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission instituted cease-and-desist proceedings in 2020, leaving Lu and other consumers stranded with worthless Enigma tokens. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02152, Lu v. Enigma Mpc, Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

May 03, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Bin Lu

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Can Kisagun

Enigma Mpc, Inc.

Guy Zyskind

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct