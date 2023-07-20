New Suit - Employment Contract

LTRAC LLC d/b/a ProspectNow, a real estate data and analytics company, filed a lawsuit against former owner and employee Steven Wayne on Thursday in Idaho District Court over a contract dispute. The suit, filed by Stoel Rives and Jones Day, arises from a dispute over the term 'revenue' for purposes of calculating a bonus and seeks a declaration that the company did not generate sufficient revenue to trigger the bonus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00336, LTRAC LLC v. Wayne.

Real Estate

July 20, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Ltrac LLC D/B/A Prospectnow

Plaintiffs

Stoel Rives

defendants

Steven Wayne

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract