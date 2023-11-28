LTN Startup Spotlight: Ontra Co-Founder Ben Levi on Leveragi...

News From Law.com

Legaltech News recently sat down with Ben Levi, co-founder of legal operations company Ontra, to discuss the company's unique approach to hiring and how the growing competition in the contract space can help startups better understand their consumers. This article is part of LTN's ongoing Startup Spotlight series, highlighting what legal tech startups are adding to the market, how they're changing the conversation around legal tech innovation and what lessons they've learned in their startup journey so far.

November 28, 2023, 2:24 PM

