New Suit - Trademark

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of LTL Management LLC, an established holding company of Johnson & Johnson. The suit, which centers around Johnson's decision to stop selling its talc powder, pursues claims against Dr. Jacqueline Miriam Moline. According to the suit, Dr. Moline authored an article in 2019 that falsely alleged that 33 individuals who used the talc powder and developed asbestos-related cancer mesothelioma had no other potential exposures to asbestos. However, LTL alleges that a Sept. 2022 ruling by a North Carolina federal judge revealed Moline's deception, as an individual referenced in her report filed a workers' compensation claim for asbestos exposure from a different entity other than Johnson. The suit also pursues product disparagement, fraud and violations of the Lanham Act claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02990, Ltl Management LLC v. Moline.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 01, 2023, 7:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Ltl Management LLC

Plaintiffs

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler

defendants

Dr. Jacqueline Miriam Moline

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct