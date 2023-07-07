Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management filed a trade libel lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit pursues claims against Dr. Theresa Swain Emory, Dr. Richard Lawrence Kradin and Dr. John Coulter Maddox, who allegedly published fraudulent studies that found that the defendant’s talc-based products can cause mesothelioma. According to the complaint, subjects of the studies had been exposed to multiple sources of asbestos besides the defendant’s products. The plaintiff is represented by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and King & Spalding. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03649, Ltl Management LLC v. Emory et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 07, 2023, 3:35 PM