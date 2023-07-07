New Suit - Trade Libel

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management filed a trade libel lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit pursues claims against Dr. Theresa Swain Emory, Dr. Richard Lawrence Kradin and Dr. John Coulter Maddox, who allegedly published fraudulent studies that found that the defendant’s talc-based products can cause mesothelioma. According to the complaint, subjects of the studies had been exposed to multiple sources of asbestos besides the defendant’s products. The plaintiff is represented by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and King & Spalding. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03649, Ltl Management LLC v. Emory et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 3:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Ltl Management LLC

Plaintiffs

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler

defendants

Dr. John Coulter Maddox

Dr. Richard Lawrence Kradin

Dr. Theresa Swain Emory

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct