New Suit - Trade Secrets

Coffey Burlington and other counsel filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Australia-based LSM Technologies, a maker of air cleaning systems for heavy machinery. The suit takes aim at the Sy-Klone Co. and Lyons Airconditioning Services for allegedly conspiring to misappropriate LSM's confidential information in order to 'rig' and otherwise undermine a service bid for a third party's project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01019, LSM Technologies Pty Ltd v. The Sy-Klone Company, LLC et al.

Business Services

September 19, 2022, 6:38 PM