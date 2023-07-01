New Suit - Arbitration Award

Sidley Austin filed a petition on Friday in District of Columbia District Court to enforce a $216 million arbitration award against the Republic of Korea in favor of LSF-KEB Holdings SCA. LSF-KEB is an affiliate of the Lone Star Funds, a U.S. private equity firm. The award, rendered on Aug. 30, 2022, arises from Lone Star's efforts to divest its controlling interest in Korea Exchange Bank. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01911, LSF-Keb Holdings Sca v. Republic Of Korea.

July 01, 2023, 8:27 PM

LSF-Keb Holdings Sca

Sidley Austin

Republic Of Korea

