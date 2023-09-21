Who Got The Work

Randy Luskey and Andream M. Keller of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have entered appearances for Uber and its wholly owned subsidiary Rasier LLC in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 7 in California Northern District Court by Levin Simes LLP, is part of a string of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-03956, LS 90 v. Uber Technologies, Inc., et al.

Technology

September 21, 2023, 12:07 PM

Jane Doe LS 90

Levin Simes LLP

Levin Simes Abrams LLP

Rasier, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.,

Rasier-CA, LLC

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims