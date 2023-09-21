Randall Luskey and Andrea Keller of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have entered appearances for Uber and its a wholly owned subsidiary Raiser LLC in a pending lawsuit. The action, which is part of a string of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers, was filed Aug. 7 in California Northern District Court by Levin Simes LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 3:23-cv-03956, LS 90 v. Uber Technologies, Inc., et al.
Technology
September 21, 2023, 10:34 AM