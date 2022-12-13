New Suit - Securities

Okta, a provider of identity-verification and access management software, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Weiss Law on behalf of LR Trust, accuses the defendants of failing to inform investors that Okta systems are prone to data breaches. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-08627, LR Trust v. McKinnon et al.

Cybersecurity

December 13, 2022, 7:09 PM