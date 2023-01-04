New Suit

The New York City Department of Education and other defendants were hit with a fee-shifting lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The suit, brought by Greenberg Traurig and Advocates for Children of New York, accuses the defendants of wrongfully refusing to pay attorneys' fees to the plaintiff, who prevailed in an underlying lawsuit seeking a Free Appropriate Public Education. The case is 1:23-cv-00050, L.R. v. New York City Department of Education et al.

Government

January 04, 2023, 8:05 PM