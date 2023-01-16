Who Got The Work

Christopher A. Bloom of K&L Gates has entered an appearance for Sentinel Labs Inc. d/b/a SentinelOne in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 2 in Indiana Southern District Court by Eberly McMahon Copetas on behalf of Kathi Lozzi, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for allegedly being drugged with Rohypnol, commonly known as a 'date rape drug,' while atteneding a sales trip in Detroit with four co-workers. The suit also pursues race and gender discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 1:22-cv-02320, Lozzi v. Sentinel Labs, Inc. Dba Sentinelone.

AI & Automation

January 16, 2023, 7:09 AM