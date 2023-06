New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Charles C. Weller APC filed a consumer class action against Walmart on Thursday in California Central District Court. The complaint contends that Walmart mislabels certain cereal bars and other food products as ‘naturally flavored’ when the products contain artificial flavors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04500, Lozano v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 08, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Deana Lozano

Plaintiffs

Charles C Weller Apc

defendants

Walmart Inc

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects