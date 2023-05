New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kellogg was hit with a false advertising class action Monday in California Central District Court over the labeling of its NutriGrain breakfast bars. The suit, filed by Charles C. Weller APC, contends that Kellogg falsely claims that the bars contain only natural flavoring. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03481, Lozano v. Kellogg Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 08, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Deana Lozano

Plaintiffs

Charles C Weller Apc

defendants

Kellogg Company

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects