Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler Eric L. Barnum has entered an appearance for Ibrahim & Rao LLP Immigration and Nationality Law in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Dec. 21 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a former paralegal who claims she was improperly denied overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr., is 1:22-cv-05024, Lozano v. Ibrahim & Rao, LLP Immigration and Nationality Law.

Georgia

February 04, 2023, 12:55 PM