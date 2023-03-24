Rail transport company Norfolk Southern and a subsidiary were hit with a personal injury class action Friday in Ohio Northern District Court over the Feb. 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that resulted in the release of hazardous chemicals. The complaint was filed by AltmanNewman and Colley, Shroyer & Abraham on behalf of local home and business owners, who allegedly suffered from property damage and exposure to health risks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00634, Loyd et al. v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company et al.
Transportation & Logistics
March 24, 2023, 7:10 PM