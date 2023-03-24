New Suit - Class Action

Rail transport company Norfolk Southern and a subsidiary were hit with a personal injury class action Friday in Ohio Northern District Court over the Feb. 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that resulted in the release of hazardous chemicals. The complaint was filed by AltmanNewman and Colley, Shroyer & Abraham on behalf of local home and business owners, who allegedly suffered from property damage and exposure to health risks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00634, Loyd et al. v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 24, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Gray

Michael Loyd

Moore's Trucking

Zoey Spellman

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of D. David Altman

Colley Shroyer & Abraham

Colley Shroyer & Abraham - Columbus

Colley, Shroyer & Abraham

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corp

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims