Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was hit with an environmental lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Colley Shroyer & Abraham and Altman Newman Co. LPA on behalf of three individuals and a business, pursues CERCLA claims for response costs incurred and/or to be incurred in cleaning up hazardous substances in relation to the Feb. 2023 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00626, Loyd et al v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company et al.

March 24, 2023, 7:42 AM

Jennifer Gray

Michael Loyd

Moore's Trucking

Zoey Spellman

Colley Shroyer & Abraham

Norfolk Southern Corp.

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws