New Suit - Employment

McKesson, a Texas-based distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Carden Livesay on behalf of R. Jason Loyd, Troy Sloneker and Dianna Wynn, accuses the defendant of denying requests for a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02065, Loyd et al. v. McKesson Corp. et al.