Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler partner Peter C. Harvey has entered an appearance for American Express in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed May 15 in New Jersey District Court by Cole Schotz on behalf of Loyal-T Systems LLC. The court case accuses the defendant of infringing on a patent for a method for administering loyalty point programs without specialized hardware. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin Mcnulty, is 2:23-cv-02625, Loyal-T Systems LLC v. American Express Company et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 18, 2023, 9:18 AM