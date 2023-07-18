Who Got The Work

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler partner Peter C. Harvey has entered an appearance for American Express in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed May 15 in New Jersey District Court by Cole Schotz on behalf of Loyal-T Systems LLC. The court case accuses the defendant of infringing on a patent for a method for administering loyalty point programs without specialized hardware. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin Mcnulty, is 2:23-cv-02625, Loyal-T Systems LLC v. American Express Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 18, 2023, 9:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Loyal-T Systems LLC

Plaintiffs

Cole Schotz

defendants

American Express Company

American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims