American Express was sued for patent infringement on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Cole Schotz, Ohland Greeley Ruggiero & Perle and Pastore LLC on behalf of Loyal-T Systems, alleges that AmEx's multi-merchant loyalty programs 'Plenti' and 'Membership Awards' rely on the plaintiff's patented technology for point clearing and settlement processing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02625, Loyal-T Systems LLC v. American Express Co. et al.

May 15, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Loyal-T Systems LLC

Plaintiffs

Cole Schotz

defendants

American Express Company

American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims