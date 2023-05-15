American Express was sued for patent infringement on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Cole Schotz, Ohland Greeley Ruggiero & Perle and Pastore LLC on behalf of Loyal-T Systems, alleges that AmEx's multi-merchant loyalty programs 'Plenti' and 'Membership Awards' rely on the plaintiff's patented technology for point clearing and settlement processing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02625, Loyal-T Systems LLC v. American Express Co. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 15, 2023, 4:53 PM