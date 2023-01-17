New Suit - Contract

Loyal Source Government Services filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Deployed Resources on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit arises from the defendant's prime contract to provide caregiving services at border facilities in Arizona and Texas. The suit, brought by DLA Piper, accuses the defendant of terminating the plaintiff's subcontracting services without proper notice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00096, Loyal Source Government Services LLC v. Deployed Resources LLC.

Government

January 17, 2023, 4:51 PM