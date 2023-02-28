Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison & Foerster on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against app company Taskoob Inc., Ramin Geraminanfar and Mehrad Mehrain to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Rodney L. Donohoo on behalf of Loyal Health & Fitness, arises from the plaintiff's purchase of Taskoob and accuses the defendants of failing to properly transfer Meta Advertising accounts in connection with the acquisition. The case is 3:23-cv-00382, Loyal Health & Fitness Inc. v. Taskoob Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 28, 2023, 8:46 PM