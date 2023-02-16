Loyal Clients Helped Gibson Dunn Continue Record Revenue, Pr...

News From Law.com

In a year that soured for a majority of the Am Law 100 by the third quarter and got worse in the fourth, it was business as usual for Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in 2022 as the law firm posted its 27th consecutive year of record revenue and its 26th year in a row of record profits. During the firm's last fiscal year, which mirrored the calendar year, Gibson Dunn boosted gross revenue by 10.3% and profits per equity partner by 10.9%. With a 9.8% increase in headcount, revenue per lawyer was roughly flat.

February 16, 2023