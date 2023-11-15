Alan Bart from Reed Smith and Williams Mullen partners Meredith M. Haynes and Charles 'Chuck' E. James Jr. have entered appearances for Vista Outdoor and Bravo Company USA Inc., respectively, in a pending false advertising lawsuit. The case, which arises from an April 2022 shooting at Edmund Burke School in Northwest Washington, D.C., was filed Oct. 1 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Ali & Lockwood and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The suit accuses the defendants of deceptively marketing their assault rifles and ammunition in ways designed to appeal to the 'impulsive risk-taking tendencies' of civilian adolescent and post-adolescent males. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton, is 1:23-cv-01338, Lowy v. Daniel Defense, LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
November 15, 2023, 7:50 AM