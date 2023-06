New Suit - Employment Discrimination

JPMorgan Chase was sued Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by Atlas Consumer Law, a division of Sulaiman Law Group, on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that the defendant refused to consider him for a position due to his age. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03649, Lowitzki v. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward Lowitzki

Plaintiffs

Atlas Consumer Law - A Division Of Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination