Veteran legal chief Juliette Pryor's pay packages at her last two employers, Albertsons and now Lowe's, serve as powerful evidence of her negotiating prowess—and how badly they wanted to hire her. Lowe's disclosed Wednesday it gave her more than $8 million in sign-on bonuses. That largesse tops the more than $6 million in sign-on sweeteners Albertsons provided in 2020.

April 19, 2024, 9:59 AM

