Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard, Cooper & Gale and Balch & Bingham on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Life of the South Insurance Co. and Republic Finance to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, centered on a credit disability policy in connection with a car loan, was filed by Ware Law Firm on behalf of Curtis Lowery. The case is 3:22-cv-00578, Lowery v. Republic Finance, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 9:18 PM