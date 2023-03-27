Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Jackson Walker have entered appearances for the Dean of the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas (UT) at Austin and other defendants in a pending complaint for declaratory relief. The action was filed Feb. 8 in Texas Western District Court by the Institute For Free Speech and Lovins Troslcair PLLC on behalf of Richard Lowery, an associate professor of finance at UT's McCombs School of Business. The suit seeks to enjoin the defendant's from implementing threats against Lowery for protected speech related to criticisms of the UT Administration, their DEI initiatives and the sustainability institute. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:23-cv-00129, Lowery v. Mills et al.

Education

March 27, 2023, 7:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Lowery

Plaintiffs

Institute For Free Speech

Lovins Troslcair, PLLC

defendants

Ethan Burris

Lillian Mills

Sheridan Titman

defendant counsels

Jackson Walker

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation