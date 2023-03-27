Attorneys at Jackson Walker have entered appearances for the Dean of the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas (UT) at Austin and other defendants in a pending complaint for declaratory relief. The action was filed Feb. 8 in Texas Western District Court by the Institute For Free Speech and Lovins Troslcair PLLC on behalf of Richard Lowery, an associate professor of finance at UT's McCombs School of Business. The suit seeks to enjoin the defendant's from implementing threats against Lowery for protected speech related to criticisms of the UT Administration, their DEI initiatives and the sustainability institute. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:23-cv-00129, Lowery v. Mills et al.
Education
March 27, 2023, 7:06 AM