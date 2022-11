Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nall & Miller on Thursday removed a lawsuit against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Fried Goldberg LLC on behalf of Carla Lowery and Charles Wayne Lowery. The case is 1:22-cv-04585, Lowery et al v. Top-Ten Express Corp et al.

Insurance

November 19, 2022, 5:46 AM