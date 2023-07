Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Life and Accident Insurance to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed by the Sasser Law Firm on behalf of Tammy Lowery-Clark. The case is 3:23-cv-00437, Lowery-Clark v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 6:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Tammy Lowery-Clark

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute