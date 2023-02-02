Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General on Thursday removed to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court a complaint for declaratory judgment against the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Hellertown Area Library Association and other defendants. The complaint, filed by Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on behalf of Lower Saucon Township, concerns disputes over a library services agreement. The case is 5:23-cv-00417, Lower Saucon Township v. Pennsylvania Department Of Education et al.

Government

February 02, 2023, 12:32 PM