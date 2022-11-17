Lower Pay at Philadelphia Firms Could Save Them From Overcap...

News From Law.com

As many law firms contend with overcapacity after raiding transactional associates groups to keep up with last year's unprecedented levels of demand, the Philadelphia law firm community's less competitive compensation and diminished ability to attract talent may have saved area firms from the same problem. After trailing national averages in compensation increases and lateral additions for the last year and a half, law firms based in the city are reporting lower productivity declines than the industry nationwide and tier-one markets like New York, according to the nine-month check-in survey results gathered by Wells Fargo's Legal Specialty Group.

November 17, 2022, 5:40 PM