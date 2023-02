News From Law.com

In a departure from prior years when Lowenstein Sandler's transactional practices drove steady financial performance, the firm's litigation practices in 2022 largely helped bring about double-digit percentage gains in revenue and profits. Collection of contingency fees, as well as increases in billing rates, also fueled the firm's gains last year, said managing partner Gary Wingens in an interview.

February 09, 2023, 9:00 AM