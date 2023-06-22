Lowensteins Crypto Vice Chair Moves to Sterlington | Law.com...

News From Law.com

A leading architect of Lowenstein Sandler's crypto practice started at virtual law firm Sterlington this week to head the virtual law firm's decentralized asset group. By recruiting Lowenstein crypto chair Eric Swartz to lead the Web3 practice, leaders at Sterlington hope the New York-based lawyer's network of clients will advance the firm's status as a go-to adviser for leading players in digital assets. For his part, Swartz said in an interview that he hopes to instill in large institutional investors a renewed sense of trust for digital assets in the aftermath of the collapse of major trading platforms like FTX.

June 22, 2023, 6:03 PM

