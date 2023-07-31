Lowenstein Sandler Heavyweights Tagged to Fight New Jerseys ...

News From Law.com

Lowenstein Sandler has assembled a team with extensive government know-how to oppose New Jersey's far-reaching restrictions on business with Russia and Belarus. Former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino and ex-Supreme Court Justice Barry Albin have filed a suit against the state Treasury on behalf of Kyocera Document Solutions America. Also on the Lowenstein team representing Kyocera are Kent D. Anderson, a former New Jersey deputy attorney general, and Wayne W. Fang, a former career law clerk for Chief U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson.

July 31, 2023, 3:02 PM

