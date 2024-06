News From Law.com

Lowenstein Sandler chief marketing and business development officer Kevin Iredell is set to join Ropes & Gray as the firm's director of global marketing in a move effective Tuesday. Iredell joined Lowenstein Sandler in 2019 from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, which shuttered in 2023, along with two other C-level officers from Jackson Lewis and Norton Rose Fulbright.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 24, 2024, 5:44 PM

