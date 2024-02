News From Law.com

Former Alston & Bird partner Amy Mushahwar has joined Lowenstein Sandler's Washington, D.C. office as chair of its data, privacy, and cybersecurity practice, working alongside practice group founder and chair emeritus Mary Hildebrand to expand the group's capabilities in the wake of surging demand for cyber law services.

