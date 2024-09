News From Law.com

Lowenstein Sandler is continuing to build its core offices in New York and New Jersey, adding two partners in its white-collar defense and investment management groups. The firm said Tuesday that Jason Gould has joined its white-collar defense and litigation practice in Roseland, N.J., while Courtney Posner joined its investment management group in Manhattan.

Legal Services

September 03, 2024, 3:57 PM