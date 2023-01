Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Union Insurance to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Miller Nash on behalf of Lowell's Restaurant, which seeks business interruption coverage due to COVID-19 closures. The case is 2:23-cv-00123, Lowell's Enterprises, Inc. v. Union Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 7:59 PM